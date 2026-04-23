First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in First Solar were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 204 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in First Solar by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $243.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $188.71 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $119.09 and a one year high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company's fifty day moving average is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. First Solar's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $67,268.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,839,248. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,230. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,042,232. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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