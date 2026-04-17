Fisher Funds Management LTD Acquires 20,709 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target (from $87 to $92) and cited growing confidence in NextEra’s long‑term earnings trajectory as potential data‑center deals and energy‑storage opportunities come into view. This supports upside expectations for growth beyond regulated utility earnings. Jefferies Raises Target

Jefferies raised its price target (from $87 to $92) and cited growing confidence in NextEra’s long‑term earnings trajectory as potential data‑center deals and energy‑storage opportunities come into view. This supports upside expectations for growth beyond regulated utility earnings. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights NextEra as a relatively safe way to gain solar/clean‑energy exposure — reinforcing the investment thesis that its large renewables pipeline and scale should support longer‑term cash flow growth and investor interest in the renewable theme. Solar Investment Thesis

Coverage highlights NextEra as a relatively safe way to gain solar/clean‑energy exposure — reinforcing the investment thesis that its large renewables pipeline and scale should support longer‑term cash flow growth and investor interest in the renewable theme. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators point to NextEra’s A‑ credit rating and a ~39% dividend buffer (adjusted EPS vs. dividend), which supports dividend safety and investment‑grade financing — a positive for income‑oriented investors. Credit Rating / Dividend Buffer

Analysts and commentators point to NextEra’s A‑ credit rating and a ~39% dividend buffer (adjusted EPS vs. dividend), which supports dividend safety and investment‑grade financing — a positive for income‑oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho nudged its price target up to $95 (maintaining Neutral), reflecting modest upside from current levels and reinforcing analyst support around NextEra’s outlook. Mizuho Price Target

Mizuho nudged its price target up to $95 (maintaining Neutral), reflecting modest upside from current levels and reinforcing analyst support around NextEra’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noting heavy investor attention and inclusion on lists of utility/dividend ideas can support trading interest and liquidity but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Monitor flows and sentiment as catalysts. Investor Attention

Articles noting heavy investor attention and inclusion on lists of utility/dividend ideas can support trading interest and liquidity but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Monitor flows and sentiment as catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in roundups of utility stocks for passive income highlights NextEra’s dividend profile, but such lists are broad and not a direct catalyst for fundamentals. Passive Income Roundup

Inclusion in roundups of utility stocks for passive income highlights NextEra’s dividend profile, but such lists are broad and not a direct catalyst for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks/Yahoo preview pieces warn analysts expect a decline in NextEra’s upcoming quarterly EPS and flag the company lacks the two key ingredients that typically drive an earnings beat — raising the risk of a near‑term negative surprise. Earnings Preview / Decline Expected

Zacks/Yahoo preview pieces warn analysts expect a decline in NextEra’s upcoming quarterly EPS and flag the company lacks the two key ingredients that typically drive an earnings beat — raising the risk of a near‑term negative surprise. Negative Sentiment: Valuation scrutiny after a ~39% one‑year rally has prompted analyst pieces asking whether NextEra still offers value at current multiples — be cautious on multiple expansion already priced into the stock. Valuation / Reassess

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $96.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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