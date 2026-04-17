Fisher Funds Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,467 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $29,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Humana by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 47.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 114.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $200.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Humana's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Humana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $173.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $245.00 to $176.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $222.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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