Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 34,554 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Fisher Funds Management LTD decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,558 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 34,554 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $35,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Trading Up 0.8%

CMS stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from CMS Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is 64.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Diane Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.70 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $212,382.30. This trade represents a 260.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

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