FJ Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. $AII

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII - Free Report) by 1,261.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,491 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 142,218 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of American Integrity Insurance Group worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Integrity Insurance Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in American Integrity Insurance Group by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,898 shares of the company's stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Integrity Insurance Group

In other American Integrity Insurance Group news, Director Steven B. Mathis purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,039.32. The trade was a 95.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Sowell acquired 79,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,339,524.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,610,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,681,533. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 142,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AII shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Integrity Insurance Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Integrity Insurance Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AII

American Integrity Insurance Group Price Performance

AII stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $335.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 27.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

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