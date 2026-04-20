Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,639 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 53,146 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.5% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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