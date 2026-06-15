Focus Partners Wealth Has $311.33 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171,849 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 267,900 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $311,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $3,776,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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