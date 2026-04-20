Focused Investors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,700 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $118,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Argus set a $785.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $719.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,037.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $15,924,404. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NOC stock opened at $665.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $450.13 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $708.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.Northrop Grumman's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Key Stories Impacting Northrop Grumman

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Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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