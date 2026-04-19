Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 5,740 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $312.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average of $204.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

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