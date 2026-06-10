TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,435 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 26,040 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor interest in Home Depot has picked up after reports highlighted the stock as a potential beneficiary of money rotating out of tech and into consumer/home-improvement names. That kind of sector shift can help HD attract buyers even without a fresh company announcement. Article Title

Investor interest in Home Depot has picked up after reports highlighted the stock as a potential beneficiary of money rotating out of tech and into consumer/home-improvement names. That kind of sector shift can help HD attract buyers even without a fresh company announcement. Positive Sentiment: Home Depot was also tied to a recent story about its WD-40 branded promotion, which investors viewed as another sign of marketing creativity and consumer engagement. Article Title

Home Depot was also tied to a recent story about its WD-40 branded promotion, which investors viewed as another sign of marketing creativity and consumer engagement. Positive Sentiment: The stock is still benefiting from a generally constructive fundamental backdrop: its latest earnings beat estimates, revenue grew year over year, and management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with several recent buy/overweight ratings and a median price target well above the current share price. Article Title

The stock is still benefiting from a generally constructive fundamental backdrop: its latest earnings beat estimates, revenue grew year over year, and management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with several recent buy/overweight ratings and a median price target well above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from multiple outlets continued to list Home Depot as a stock to watch, reflecting steady investor attention rather than a single major new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage from multiple outlets continued to list Home Depot as a stock to watch, reflecting steady investor attention rather than a single major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary noted that Home Depot is still operating in a tough housing and remodeling backdrop, with cyclical pressure and muted big-ticket renovation demand limiting near-term growth. That keeps a lid on enthusiasm despite the rebound. Article Title

Home Depot Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of HD stock opened at $321.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here