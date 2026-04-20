Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Sold by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,942 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Futu were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Futu by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,437 shares of the company's stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Futu by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Futu by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,816,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Futu from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $213.39 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu

Futu Price Performance

FUTU stock opened at $166.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $202.53.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 49.63%.The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Futu Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report).

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