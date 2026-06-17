Gladstone Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 180,981 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,981 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $76,385,000. Quanta Services comprises approximately 8.0% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:PWR opened at $720.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $681.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.69 and a 1-year high of $788.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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