HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,566,643 shares of the company's stock worth $3,532,563,000 after acquiring an additional 76,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,999,422 shares of the company's stock worth $2,334,040,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,705 shares of the company's stock worth $1,702,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,513,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,311,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,966,000 after acquiring an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $506.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0%

HCA stock opened at $387.25 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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