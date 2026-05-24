HS Management Partners LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.4% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,619,229,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,104,694,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,504,546,000 after buying an additional 116,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $313.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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