Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $58.89 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.34% of Genuine Parts worth $58,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,471,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $193,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7,774.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $151,854,000 after buying an additional 1,219,300 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $129,258,000 after buying an additional 754,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.88.

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Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Genuine Parts's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 988.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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