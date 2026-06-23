Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $82.94 Million Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,843 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 133,719 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sysco worth $82,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 53.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,310 shares of the company's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 62.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sysco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Sysco's payout ratio is 59.83%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here