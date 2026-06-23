Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,456 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 100,415 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of lululemon athletica worth $57,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Zacks Research lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $152.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.40. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $252.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

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