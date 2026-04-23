IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 36,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.15% of IDEX worth $20,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IDEX Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.05. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $882.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.90.

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About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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