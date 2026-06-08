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ING Groep NV Purchases 5,460 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Keysight Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ING Groep NV increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 5,460 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 47,210 shares worth about $9.6 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains bullish on KEYS, with several firms raising price targets; the stock now carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $371.92.
  • Keysight reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS estimates and slightly topping revenue forecasts, while insiders have recently sold shares and the stock has traded near $329.67, close to its 52-week high.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Keysight Technologies.

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $329.67 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $332.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.49. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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