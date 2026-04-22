Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 341.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 366,470 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $30,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 188,316 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,106,594 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $135,475,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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