Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Lessened by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 28,306 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.1%

ISRG stock opened at $451.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $782,321.13. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $645.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $598.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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