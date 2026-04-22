Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,150 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $99,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Double beat on revenue and EPS; robust procedure growth (worldwide procedures ~17%, da Vinci +16%, Ion +39%) supports durable demand for systems and consumables. Reuters: Intuitive Surgical beats quarterly expectations

Double beat on revenue and EPS; robust procedure growth (worldwide procedures ~17%, da Vinci +16%, Ion +39%) supports durable demand for systems and consumables. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated growth initiatives — digital innovation and broader availability of Force Feedback — which could expand procedure mix and drive longer-term consumable and software revenue. Yahoo: Q1 highlights & digital progress

Company reiterated growth initiatives — digital innovation and broader availability of Force Feedback — which could expand procedure mix and drive longer-term consumable and software revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mostly constructive (average “Moderate Buy” / several firms maintain Buy ratings) but some price targets have been trimmed ahead of Q1. These mixed analyst moves temper near-term upside. American Banking News: Broker ratings

Analyst views remain mostly constructive (average “Moderate Buy” / several firms maintain Buy ratings) but some price targets have been trimmed ahead of Q1. These mixed analyst moves temper near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Shares slipped after hours despite the beat — investors noted the full-year guidance raise was smaller than the quarterly beat implied, suggesting management expects some slowdown or is being conservative. Yahoo: Why Intuitive dropped despite beat

Shares slipped after hours despite the beat — investors noted the full-year guidance raise was smaller than the quarterly beat implied, suggesting management expects some slowdown or is being conservative. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing weakness in some international markets and the fact that a handful of firms trimmed price targets before results increase execution risk for near-term revenue cadence. Yahoo: Notes on international challenges

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,772,308.72. The trade was a 39.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $451.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $598.36.

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Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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