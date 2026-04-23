JM2 Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,821 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

JM2 Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,821 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.1% of JM2 Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,323 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,789,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 2,222 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reiterates a Buy and highlights Meta’s AI investments that could boost core ad revenue — bullish research note and $920 target underpins upside expectations. Deutsche Bank AI Impact

Deutsche Bank reiterates a Buy and highlights Meta’s AI investments that could boost core ad revenue — bullish research note and $920 target underpins upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target (to ~$908) and Citi/JMP reaffirmed market-outperform/near-$900 targets — multiple analyst upgrades lend momentum to the rally and support investor confidence. UBS hikes target

UBS raised its price target (to ~$908) and Citi/JMP reaffirmed market-outperform/near-$900 targets — multiple analyst upgrades lend momentum to the rally and support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Meta broke ground on a >$1B data center in Tulsa and is ramping AI-capacity builds — tangible infrastructure expansion signals commitment to AI compute and long-term revenue/efficiency gains. Tulsa data center

Meta broke ground on a >$1B data center in Tulsa and is ramping AI-capacity builds — tangible infrastructure expansion signals commitment to AI compute and long-term revenue/efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Noon Energy partnership reserves up to 1 GW / 100 GWh of long‑duration energy storage for Meta data centers — supports resilient, green AI operations and may lower operational risk/costs for large-capex builds. Noon Energy deal

Noon Energy partnership reserves up to 1 GW / 100 GWh of long‑duration energy storage for Meta data centers — supports resilient, green AI operations and may lower operational risk/costs for large-capex builds. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom extended/expanded AI partnership with Meta through 2029 — supply/partnership continuity for AI hardware helps execution of Meta’s scale-up plans. Broadcom pact

Broadcom extended/expanded AI partnership with Meta through 2029 — supply/partnership continuity for AI hardware helps execution of Meta’s scale-up plans. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on Q1 earnings (Apr 29): company guidance implies very strong YoY revenue growth and Muse Spark AI monetization will be watched — results/guidance could amplify moves in either direction. Earnings preview

Investors are focused on Q1 earnings (Apr 29): company guidance implies very strong YoY revenue growth and Muse Spark AI monetization will be watched — results/guidance could amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan disclosed scheduled sales under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan (multiple small blocks sold) — routine insider selling but worth noting given timing; not currently tied to new guidance. SEC filing

COO Javier Olivan disclosed scheduled sales under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan (multiple small blocks sold) — routine insider selling but worth noting given timing; not currently tied to new guidance. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Meta will log employees’ keystrokes/mouse activity to train AI have sparked privacy and employee‑relations concerns — potential PR, morale and regulatory risks that could attract scrutiny. Employee tracking

Reports that Meta will log employees’ keystrokes/mouse activity to train AI have sparked privacy and employee‑relations concerns — potential PR, morale and regulatory risks that could attract scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: The Consumer Federation of America filed a class-action alleging Meta profited from scam ads and misled users — fresh litigation risk that could increase legal costs and reputational pressure. CFA lawsuit

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $810.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $856.00 to $765.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $837.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of META stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $516.52 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total transaction of $629,763.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,946.79. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 166,117 shares of company stock valued at $106,367,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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