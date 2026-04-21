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Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,685 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
C.H. Robinson Worldwide logo with Transportation background
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Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,685 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $206.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.43.

Get Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.9%

CHRW stock opened at $183.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.58 and a 12 month high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Arun Rajan purchased 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 133,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,335,254.16. This represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,223 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,764.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 190,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,132,604. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and sold 17,796 shares valued at $3,555,415. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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