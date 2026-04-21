Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,070 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,070 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Amgen accounts for 2.4% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,876,851 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,204,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,414,296,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,303,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,290 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,335,168,000 after acquiring an additional 122,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,467,287 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,260,668,000 after acquiring an additional 277,031 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $362.40 and its 200-day moving average is $338.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen's payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $366.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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