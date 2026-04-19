JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's 6th Largest Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519,405 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 896,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,000,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JPM opened at $310.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $226.34 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $298.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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