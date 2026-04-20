KBC Group NV Acquires 15,506 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Entergy were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,947,906 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,400,165,000 after buying an additional 1,488,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,337,958 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,174,864,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,277,000 after acquiring an additional 452,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,648,707 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,365,113,000 after acquiring an additional 472,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Entergy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,023,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,958 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.0%

Entergy stock opened at $115.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $117.81. The firm's fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entergy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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