Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $1.57 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 619.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Nvwm LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 885 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $863.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $874.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $851.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $846.00 to $843.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $929.52.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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