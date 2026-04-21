Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 31,487 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 981.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,694 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

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Netflix Stock Down 2.5%

NFLX stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The business's 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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