Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.42 Million in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Reynolds Consumer Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,024 shares of the company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,459 shares of the company's stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 488.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 104,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $99,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,649.22. The trade was a 13.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report).

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