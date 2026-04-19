Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,055 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 359.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Everest Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America sharply raised its price target to $454, a bullish signal that increases upside expectations versus prior guidance and likely supported buying interest. Bank of America Boosts Everest Group Price Target

Bank of America sharply raised its price target to $454, a bullish signal that increases upside expectations versus prior guidance and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $67.48 (from $64.07) and also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $16.69, indicating analysts expect stronger earnings further out — a constructive signal for longer‑term earnings growth and valuations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $67.48 (from $64.07) and also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $16.69, indicating analysts expect stronger earnings further out — a constructive signal for longer‑term earnings growth and valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo bumped its price target to $332 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited conviction for near‑term outperformance despite the higher target (the new PT sits below some recent trade levels). Wells Fargo Price Target Note

Wells Fargo bumped its price target to $332 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited conviction for near‑term outperformance despite the higher target (the new PT sits below some recent trade levels). Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed several near‑term estimates and its FY2026 outlook modestly (FY2026 EPS cut to $53.11 from $53.46) and reduced multiple quarterly forecasts across 2026–2027 — a sign analysts see some short‑term pressure on results that could cap multiple expansion.

Everest Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $351.42 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $368.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average of $330.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($18.39) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Everest Group's payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $366.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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