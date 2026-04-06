Leo Wealth LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $863.92 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The business's 50-day moving average is $874.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $851.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $846.00 to $843.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $929.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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