Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 2,832 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 279.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $563.53.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.0%

SPGI opened at $431.09 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $439.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.44. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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