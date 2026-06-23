LMG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in General Motors Company $GM

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 623.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after purchasing an additional 835,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,588,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after buying an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,191,028 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,072,695,000 after buying an additional 494,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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