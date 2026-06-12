Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $26.84 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,176 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Flex worth $26,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,341,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,756,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Flex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex is being viewed more favorably as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with commentary highlighting its role in supplying equipment and systems for data centers and cloud/power applications. Flex To Enter S&P 500 Positioned As A Major AI Infrastructure Player

Flex is being viewed more favorably as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with commentary highlighting its role in supplying equipment and systems for data centers and cloud/power applications. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 is a bullish catalyst because it can boost demand from index funds and improve market visibility for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) . Dear Flex stock fans, mark your calendars for June 22

Upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 is a bullish catalyst because it can boost demand from index funds and improve market visibility for . Positive Sentiment: Analysts are focusing on Flex’s aggressive capex plan to capture AI data center demand, suggesting fiscal 2027 could be an important turning point if investments translate into margin recovery and faster growth. Flex Aggressively Scaling Investments: Is Fiscal 2027 a Turning Point?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $151.99 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $166.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 83,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $11,094,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,455,708.14. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 33,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $5,079,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,307,921.61. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 345,012 shares of company stock worth $48,508,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

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