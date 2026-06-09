Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after buying an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $309.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $309.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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