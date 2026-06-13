Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE is Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's 2nd Largest Position

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,388 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 102,912 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for 9.1% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Lumentum worth $33,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after buying an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $521,563,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after buying an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $474,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Up 3.6%

LITE stock opened at $921.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $897.64 and its 200 day moving average is $629.72. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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