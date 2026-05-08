M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV Stake Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV - Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the company's stock after selling 338,455 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC's holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition V were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, M3-Brigade Acquisition V currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBAV

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MBAV opened at $10.80 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3's digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade's deep experience in credit and asset management.

Further Reading

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