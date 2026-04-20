Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Netflix by 1,379.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a "sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $97.31 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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