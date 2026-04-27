Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 69,864 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 837.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,208 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $290,660,000 after buying an additional 2,901,936 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 97.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $531,197,000 after buying an additional 2,671,539 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,979,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research set a $73.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.14.

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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