Marsico Capital Management LLC Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

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United Rentals Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:URI opened at $1,067.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $913.55 and a 200-day moving average of $860.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $682.08 and a 52 week high of $1,106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.14 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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