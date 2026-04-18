Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 11,056 Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 805.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,126,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $149,432,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 3,579.1% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 688,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,650,000 after buying an additional 669,300 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $64,250,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $53,411,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Futu from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $213.39 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.57.

View Our Latest Report on FUTU

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $166.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.81. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 32.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report).

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