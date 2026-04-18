Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $3.82 Million in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,788 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,881,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $603,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,401 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.0% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,524,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $284,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 577.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,808,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,485,817 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $417,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,706 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hecla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $19.50 on Friday. Hecla Mining Company has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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