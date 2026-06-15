Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $91,702,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 44.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 37,804 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,493,099,000 after buying an additional 1,015,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

More DICK'S Sporting Goods News

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Zacks article: DICK'S Sporting's Q1 Comps Rise 6%

New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimate cuts, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, suggest analysts still see pockets of moderation in earnings momentum despite the longer-term optimism. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $220.73 on Monday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.73 and a 12 month high of $237.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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