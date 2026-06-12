Meiji Yasuda America Inc Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,853 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $322.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.18. The firm has a market cap of $325.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Jim Cramer on Home Depot: “I Think That This Is a Good Level”

Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. 1 Cyclical Dow Juggernaut With an Unshakable Moat to Buy

Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Home Depot’s expansion efforts, including recent pro-focused acquisitions, suggests management is continuing to build scale and logistics capabilities, but the articles frame this as a longer-term strategy rather than an immediate catalyst. Home Depot's Expansion Play: Building Scale or Growth Story?

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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