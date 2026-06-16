Meros Investment Management LP Has $16.60 Million Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. Ducommun comprises about 6.6% of Meros Investment Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.17% of Ducommun worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter worth $12,953,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Ducommun by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 218,433 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,368 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ducommun from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ducommun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ducommun from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCO

Ducommun Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.67. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.45 and a 52-week high of $167.88.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In related news, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $233,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,809,795. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $89,522.11. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,698,032.28. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,883 shares of company stock worth $1,200,336. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ducommun, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ducommun wasn't on the list.

While Ducommun currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here