Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.69 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,167 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 39,745 shares of the company's stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 768,546 shares of the company's stock worth $18,637,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 916,485 shares of the company's stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 699,290 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 57,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,982,392.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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