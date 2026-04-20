Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,095 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,910,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,128 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,542,632,000 after purchasing an additional 551,160 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,406,788 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $624,911,000 after purchasing an additional 821,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,993,854 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $421,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,452 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.24.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,975.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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