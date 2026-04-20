Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.89 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 211.1% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 650.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 25.5% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total transaction of $2,490,403.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,897,511.55. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GWW opened at $1,164.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $906.52 and a 12 month high of $1,218.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,040.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.71 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,096.71.

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About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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