Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,468 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,841 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 156,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 72,183 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 229.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,051 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 88.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 338,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 159,386 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.8%

MUFG stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

Further Reading

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